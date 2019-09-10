Pro Bowl Flex: Odell Beckham Jr. Wore A $200K Watch During An NFL Game

It is clear Odell Beckham Jr. secured the bag with his new Cleveland Browns deal. The star receiver showed up on the field wearing someone’s life earnings on his wrist.

On Sunday (Sept. 8), OBJ was spotted playing with a very pricey timepiece in the Browns’ game versus the Seattle Seahawks. The watch in question was a Richard Mille 11-03 McLaren Flyback which carries a price tag of $189,500. It features a skeletonised, automatic winding movement with variable-geometry rotor offering hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph, 60-minute countdown timer at 9 o’clock, 12-hour totaliser, oversize date and month indicator. It originally debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland earlier this year.

Complex reached out to the luxury brand to get their thoughts on the once in a lifetime product placement. “Since the brand began, Mr. Mille only forms partnerships with athletes who commit to wearing a Richard Mille watch while they perform their sport,” said Laura Hughes, Director of Communications at Richard Mille, Americas. “They provide the ultimate proving ground for the highly complicated timepieces that are created to be ultra comfortable and precise timekeepers in extremely challenging physical conditions.”

But to hear Hughes tell it was OBJ’s decision to wear the watch and he was not provided any incentives to do so. “Richard Mille has had a genuine relationship with professional athletes for many years, and it only gets deeper. However, OBJ is not a brand partner and it is his decision to wear his watch on the field”.

While the flex was well-received online by his fans and naysayers alike, it seems the watch violated the NFL’s dress code against wearing hard objects. The McLaren Flyback not only costs a house but is also limited in production with only 500 watches made. You can see more about below.

Photo: Getty