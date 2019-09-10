9 Things We Learned from 50 Cent on Ebro In the Morning

Fresh off his directorial debut for his hit Starz show, Power, 50 Cent takes to New York’s OG Hip-Hop radio station Hot 97 to do what he does best, shoot straight from the hip.

Sitting down with Ebro, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, Fiddy addresses everything from why he changed the theme song to Power, his thoughts on Chris Brown being superior to Michael Jackson and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s situation. It’s kinda weird when an interview goes by with 50 Cent when he’s not slandering Ja Rule or Irv Gotti but hey, there’s a first time for everything.

Here are the 8 things we learned from 50 Cent on Ebro in The Morning.

Responding to the claims that casting Lala Anthony in Power is the reason that she and Carmelo Anthony broke up, 50 says, ”Nah it’s not my fault!” After saying he suggested her because he felt she was ready for her big break, 50 Cent mentions a new name who he might be eyeing for a 50 Cent project: ”Teyana Taylor.” 50 won’t rest until he breaks up all celebrity NBA marriages. We kid, we kid…

