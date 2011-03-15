Gucci Mane Covers ‘The Source’

Gucci Mane and his iced out grill is the latest celebrity to cover an upcoming issue of The Source magazine.

The ice cream tatted one shows off a huge 1017 Bricksquad chain on the cover of the issue that also features comedian Jay Pharoah and basketball player Kevin Durant.

In an excerpt from the interview, Gucci shakes off the criticism he often gets online at the hands of bloggers and the internet.

“The critics and bloggers ridicule and scrutinize [but] it fuels my ﬁre. I can’t say I want to enjoy all the spoils of the game without being criticized. I actually welcome it as a part of success. I don’t want everybody to like me. So many people feel like I don’t deserve the things I got. I know I worked so hard for ‘em, so [criticism] makes me work even harder.”

Check out Gucci’s ‘Source’ cover below.