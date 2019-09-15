Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer With Sexual Assault Accuser

The sexual assault case of Antonio Brown could have easily been brushed under the rug if the player agreed to a $2 million settlement according to reports. Sources are saying that Brown’s refusal to settle the matter out of court after the deadline passed last week has led to the revelation of the explosive details.

ESPN reports:

Antonio Brown declined to sign a $2 million-plus agreement with Britney Taylor to settle a sexual assault allegation made by the wide receiver’s former trainer, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Brown had a deadline last Sunday night to sign the settlement agreement before Taylor’s attorneys sought to file their civil lawsuit against him. After Brown didn’t sign off on the settlement, the suit was filed Tuesday.

Settlement discussions began as early as April and included two mediations, one of which occurred in May, sources familiar with the talks told Darlington.

Brown’s decision not to sign the settlement came around the same time that he agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, which his agent revealed Sept. 7 and was formalized Monday.

Taylor alleges that Brown assaulted her on two occasions in 2017 and 2018, but Brown’s legal team is standing firm that the relationship and acts between Brown and Taylor were of a consensual nature.

