Chris Brown Gets Upset And Hangs Up During Radio Interview [Video]

While promoting his F.A.M.E. album, Chris Brown hung up on Miami radio station 99 Jamz after being asked about some specific pictures.



During the interview, CB discussed his artwork, Mechanical Dummy website, and his new hairstyle and was in good spirits. Just when the interview seemed to be going smooth, the DJ decided to ask Chris Brown about his recently leaked nude photos.

Chris Brown then responded with a laugh and a dial tone that even started the Twitter trending topic #ChrisBrownDialTone.

Peep the video below to hear the interview and CB’s response to the infamous question.



