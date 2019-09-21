DaBaby “Intro,” G. Battles ft. Rick Ross & Spice 1 “Rolls Royce” & More | Daily Visuals 9.20.19

While we continue to wait for Donald Glover and company to give us more comedic insight into how Big Peach life unfolds in Atlanta, DaBaby is doing his part to keep that ATL presence going in Hip-Hop.

For his latest visual to “Intro” DaBaby throws a grand feast for himself and his family to celebrate how far he’s come in life before hitting the dirt road in some ATV’s with his crew and ride without a care in the world. Looks like hella fun to be honest.

Talking about success, G. Battles calls on Rick Ross and Spice 1 to join him for his own fancy gathering where they floss their own riches and compare expensive automobiles in his clip to “Rolls Royce.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Aaron Rose, Mick Jenkins featuring Qari, and more.

DABABY – “INTRO”

G. BATTLES FT. RICK ROSS & SPICE 1 – “ROLLS ROYCE”

AARON ROSE – “PYRAMIDS”

MICK JENKINS FT. QARI – “PERCY”

YS FT. 1TAKEJAY & OHGEEZY (SHORELINE MAFIA) – “BOMPTON”

J. MONTY – “100 BARS PT. 4”

JOHN JIGG$ & SWAB – “REVOLVERS”

DJ CRIMINAL & ILLOGIC – “A CHANGE IN MANTRA”