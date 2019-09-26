DaBaby Steps Into Big Boy’s Neighborhood To Talk ‘Kirk’, Da Baby Jesus & Why He Doesn’t “Do Ugly”

Rapper DaBaby has undoubtedly taken Hip-Hop by storm, so when the charismatic and at times comedic MC stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood, you know it had to be pure comedy.

During the interview, DaBaby explained that his moniker was originally Da Baby Jesus, but he decided to change it early in his career to avoid offending fans.

“My name was originally Da Baby Jesus, but I changed it like two years into my career because I didn’t want to offend anyone; although I feel like my purpose in the game is related and still is, I didn’t want my name to be a distraction from the music.”

DaBaby also revealed his motivation comes from topping himself not worrying about the charts.

“It’s always different for me, because if it’s not different then I am no longer interested. I am the type where I don’t worry about anything else but how to top what I did yesterday. My main goal is to top what I did before.”

The North Carolina MC also talks about how his outlook on himself has changed since he’s gotten into the Rap game.

“I used to think I was ugly because I was the baby,” DaBaby said chuckling. “I don’t play the ugly game, I think everyone is beautiful and I see it in me now more and more.”

In other DaBaby news, fans are rejoicing after the tracklist for ‘Kirk’ was released. Since his original Instagram post announcing the album, and the release of his video for the lead single, “Intro”; the tracklisting for the highly anticipated has been released, revealing collaborations with Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, Migos, and Nicki Minaj.

DaBaby – Kirk (Tracklist)

1. Intro

2. Off The Rip

3. Bop

4. Vibez

5. Pop Star (feat. Kevin Gates)

6. Gospel (feat. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane & YK Osiris)

7. iPhone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

8. Toes (feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

9. Really (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

10. Prolly Heard

11. Raw S**t (feat. Migos)

12. There He Go

No word if this tracklisting is official, but the excitement is definitely mounting as fans prepare for the sophomore release.

Check out the hilarious interview below.