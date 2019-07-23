DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st 2019 XXL Freshman Cypher, Lil Mosey Participated

Today (July 23), XXL released the first of its 2019 XXL Freshman Cyphers. The consensus is that DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion showed out, YK Osiris did a-ight and at Lil Mosey at least gets a participation trophy.

It seemed like Lil Mosey was actually freestyling, but he found it necessary to say the instrumental everyone was rapping to was lame. His bars weren’t any better, though. Just saying.

Then Meg stepped up and got busy, following by YK Osiris and his sing-song flow. Last up was DaBaby, who rapped longer than anyone else and performed like he had something to prove, and Twitter thoroughly approved.

Worth noting, some people are peeved DaBaby reused an old verse. Y’all really didn’t there think there was an actual “freestyle required” rule, did you? Peep more of the critiques below.,