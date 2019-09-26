Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Reportedly Not Dropping Friday

Confusion circling a Kanye West album should surprise no one at this point. Variety is reporting from a source that Ye’s Jesus Is King album will not be dropping on Friday (September 27).

Here we go again. Despite the publication sharing information, it got from a source close to the situation, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is doubling down on the Friday release date. The reality star retweeted a picture from an account belonging to someone named “Colin” who Yeezy does follow.

2 more days Jesus is King pic.twitter.com/ZKqmqkMeHZ — colin (@colinags) September 25, 2019

Per Variety:

A meeting about the album between West and Def Jam executives recently took place in the rapper’s occasional home base of Wyoming, where he staged a massive event to launch his “Ye” album last year (news of the meeting and the album’s delay was first reported by Hits). West held one of his semi-weekly church-like “Sunday Services” in Wyoming last weekend, which was attended by super-producer Rick Rubin — who came in during the final stages two of West’s last three solo albums, “Yeezus” and “Life of Pablo,” and met with him the month before “Ye” dropped — so his presence suggests that an album is finished.

Fans and Hip-Hop enthusiasts are no strangers to Ye’s theatrics as of late when it comes to releasing his albums. Kanye fans waited for the Yandhi which was supposed to drop in September 2018. The project was delayed multiple times while West was hanging out in Africa before subsequently being shelved. Then there were the ambitious five albums in five weeks rollout that didn’t follow the schedule at all. Instead, we got a watered-down version of Teyana Taylor’s G.O.O.D. Music debut, a subpar Nas album, and two forgettable Ye featured joints. At least we got some pure raw from Pusha T though.

Lets also not forget The Life of Pablo’s disastrous rollout that saw the perfectionist continuously re-record and mix the album well after its release. Well if Kim says it’s still coming on Friday then hey we gotta belive his wife right? She was the one who broke the news of the album’s existence in the first place. Even his boy Consequence admitted to HipHopDX when it comes to Kanye, “it always runs down to the wire.”

We shall see what happens at the stroke of midnight.

—

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty