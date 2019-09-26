Reebok & adidas Combine For Instapump Fury With Boost Cushioning

Reebok is a subsidiary of adidas, so this should have happened a while ago. Today (Sept. 26), the brands announced they will be combining forces to bless Reeboks’ classic Instapump Fury with adidas’ ever-popular Boost cushioning.

The result is the Instapump Fury Boost™, and the goal is to turn the industry on its head. Lofty goals, but it’s a pretty dope shoe (the minimalist Fury) to try to make that happen with.

“Instapump Fury Boost is exactly something we would have tried back in 1994 if we had the technology,” said Steven Smith, designer of the Instapump Fury, via a statement. “We were always experimenting to find the best cushioning system possible. It is great to build a hybrid of the best of both brands’ technologies.”

The model will be featured across a few packs that pay homage to the legacies of the Fury and the Boost concepts, with the firest premiering at atmosCon in Japan on October 5. Getting the first pairs will be a challenge since the Instapump Fury Boost “Prototype” will be limited to just 50 pairs.

The rest will drop throughout Fall/Winter 2019. We eagerly await the photos (that’s the Reebok Instapump Fury OG in the pic.