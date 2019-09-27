Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter Kandi Burruss Joins The Cast of Showtime’s ‘The Chi’

The Chi has lost one of its original cast members in Jason Mitchell, but it is has gained some new ones. Deadline is reporting exclusively that Grammy Award-winning songwriter, Kandi Burruss has joined the cast in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star will take on the role of Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (Curtis Cook). She will be looking to influence her husband’s political agenda while helping herself in the process.

Per Deadline:

Grammy winner and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is set for a multi-episode arc in season three of the Lena Waithe-created Showtime drama series The Chi. The series is currently in production in Chicago and will return to the network in 2020.

Burress is not the only new cast member coming to the Lena Waithe and Common executive produced show. The current star of the Starz hit show Power, Lala Anthony, comedian Lil Rel Howery, and singer/actor Luke James is also onboard for season 3 of The Chi in recurring roles. Following the turmoil surrounding the Showtime drama, Ayanna Floyd is out as showrunner with Justin Hillian stepping into the position.

Cast returning for season 3 includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael Epps, and Birgundi Baker.

This isn’t Burruss first time in front of the camera, the founder member of the multi-platinum R&B group Xscape recently starred in the Riveting Entertainment film Never Heard. In she played a drug-addicted mother in the feature which also starred Robin Givens, Romeo Miller, and Karrueche Tran.

We are interested to see how season 3 of The Chi plays out. Let us know how you feel about all of the changes coming to show next year in the comment section below.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty