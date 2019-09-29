Drake Donating All Proceeds From His Rock In Rio Shirt To Amazon Conservation

The 6 God is for the planet. Drake is reportedly donating all the proceeds from his a t-shirt he is saying to Amazon Conservation.

TourLife took to Instagram to reveal that to “support local Amazonian communities” who are fighting against fires and deforestation in the Amazon, all the proceeds of Drake’s tee will go to Dr. Mark J. Plotkin’s foundation The Amazon Conservation Team. The fires in the Amazon are a threat to the world due to climate changes considerations since forests are like the Earth’s lungs—so get woke.

The merch, which includes a hoodie, is tied to the Rock In Rio Festival in Brazil that Drake is headlining. Cop the goods right here.