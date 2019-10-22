Creative Class: Hot Girl General Megan Thee Stallion

Name: Megan Thee Stallion

Occupation: Rapper

Location: Houston

How We Know Her: She’s collecting her stacks while coining phrases, such as “Hot Girl Summer”, to complement the vibes of infectious tracks like “Cash S**t” and “Big Ole Freak.”

Why We Chose Her: Thee Stallion’s lyrical content, stage presence and swagger make her a clear standout among her peers. She owned the summer and is clearly investing in her next season.

What’s Next: Ya girl’s getting her degree, touring nationally and working on more hits.

IG: @theestallion

Just when the world thought that the female Rap game didn’t have enough room to house another star Megan Thee Stallion has proven the naysayers wrong. Over the last year, the Houston native has single-handedly stolen the show with both her bars and infectious approach to uplifting women.

Born to a mother who had rapped in the 1990’s, it seems Megan Pete was destined to call shots on the microphone. At the age of 16 she started writing lyrics but it wasn’t until she attended college that her talent took center stage. As a student at Prairie View A&M University the natural entertainer would upload her freestyles and footage of her serving male rappers in battles to YouTube. In 2018 her talent met timing aligned.

With the release of her EP Tina Snow she made a name for herself in the game with her single “Cocky AF.” Still, it wasn’t until the release of the unapologetic“Big Ole Freak” that her star power was truly recognized. The song perfectly complemented the direction of the female Rap movement—and Meg became a clear leader in the pack when she coined the vibes for women of all ages this year with her “Hot Girl Summer” catchphrase. The term quickly went viral on social media thus making her a pop culture mainstay. Most recently she signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. If the management firm still has the golden touch this most likely ensures that Meg and her hotties are here to stay.