50 Cent Hints He’s Working On A Tekashi 6ix9ine Movie

50 Cent may not wanna take a phone call from Tekashi 6ix9ine, but it seems like the bonafied hustler might not have a problem making paper off the life story of the government informant.

Vibe is reporting that on Sunday (Sep. 29) the Hip-Hop star turned entertainment mogul took to Instagram to announce that he’d started production on an upcoming ABC television series dubbed For Life and while the comments were filled with praise and congratulatory sentiments, one commenter asked if the rumors about 50 purchasing the rights to the “tr3way 6ix9ine movie” were true.

His response? “I’m working boy.”

Well, that’s an interesting development. Not only did 50 respond to a random question on his IG page, but he didn’t deny nor confirm the rumor. Knowing how 50 operates it’s entirely plausible that he’d pull a move like that because, well, he’s Fiddy. And being that Tekashi going from hottest rapper on the Billboard charts to the greatest government witness prosecutors this side of the law enforcement have ever seen, it is quite the interesting story… unless you got caught up in 6ix9ine’s circle. We’re pretty sure he’s diming out his old school peers who might’ve cheated on their City Wide tests and everything.

Would you be checking for a flick about the rise and fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine if 50 Cent was behind it? Let us know.