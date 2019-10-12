Jim Jones ft. Rick Ross & Marc Scibilia “State of The Union,” Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion “All Dat” & More | Daily Visuals 10.11.19

It’s been a few months since Jim Jones dropped his latest LP El Capo and though artists these days tend to fall back and prepare for their next project, Jones is still churning out work off his May release.

Linking up with the Bawse of Miami, Rick Ross, Jim Jones takes a trip away from Harlem to enjoy yacht rides in the day and street life at night in his Marc Scibilia assisted visuals to “State of The Union.” Real talk we’d take a President Jones over a President Trump any day of the week. Just sayin.’

Megan Thee Stallion meanwhile may be the object of many mens (and womens) affection but she’s unofficially booed up with Moneybagg Yo and in their clip for “All Dat” show how they turn up when it’s just the two of them.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG, Quality Control and Lil Baby, and more.

JIM JONES FT. RICK ROSS & MARC SCIBILIA – “STATE OF THE UNION”

MONEYBAGG YO & MEGAN THEE STALLION – “ALL DAT”

TIANA MAJOR9 & EARTHGANG – “COLLIDE”

QUALITY CONTROL & LIL BABY – “BACK ON”

PAT MURESAN – “BAD NEWS”

CONWAY THE MACHINE – “NO WOMEN NO KIDS”

HIT-BOY FT. SAWEETIE – “NO L’S”

HRTBRKBOYS – “BLUES CLUES”