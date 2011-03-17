Odd Future’s Frank Ocean Writing With Beyonce

Odd Future’s Frank Ocean Working With Beyonce





Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All band member, Frank Ocean has been making quite a bit of noise recently and his gifted pen has landed him in the studio with Beyonce Knowles.

Frank tweeted a picture of a studio session with the singer and wrote, “This is the room i’m working in this day. not to brag but man, this is surreal. like..she’s singing…”

There is no word on what they are working on and for whose release it will be featured on but we are excited about the possible outcome.

