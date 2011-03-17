Free Formerly Of ‘106 And Park’ Interviews Chris Brown, Talk Leaked Photos; “Honestly It Wasn’t Me”



Free formerly of 106 and Park sat down with Chris Brown at WPGC 95.5 this morning to speak with the platinum singer before the March 22 release of his F.A.M.E. album.

Free, who’s filling in for Big Tigger while he recovers from sleep apnea surgery, grilled the R&B star on a number of topics including his completion of anger management classes, Twitter rants and of course, his recently leaked naked pictures.

According to Breezy, the photos were absolutely NOT leaked by him but he’s able to laugh about them now.

“That wasn’t me, honestly. I wouldn’t want people to see my junk. [Laughs] At least wait until after the album comes out so it doesn’t look like a gimmick. “



Chris also talked about his rap skills.

Fans got a taste of Brown’s bars on his current hit single “Look At Me Now” and according to Chris they’ll hear even more through his tracks with various rappers like Wiz Khalifa.

“I’m on one or two songs rapping. I got this one song with Wiz Khalifa called “Bomb” and on the third verse I’m rapping. Even on “Look At Me Now”, a lot of people don’t’ know and I’m pretty hype about it, it’s number one but this is my first rap number one, this is not a song I’m singing on.”

