Frank Ocean’s Club Night PrEP+ Launching In New York City

R&B recluse, Frank Ocean wants to provide a safe space for folks to party. His new club night that aims to do so is launching in New York City, Thursday (Oct.17).

The Fader reports the new club night called PrEP+ named after the HIV prevention drug of the same name will be presented by Blonded. The press release describes the night as a homage to New York’s 80s and 90s club scene, and what could have been if the drug existed during that era. The flyer for the inaugural night hints at the renowned queer nightclub, ‘THE WORLD’ possibly serving as the theme for the party.

“PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. PrEP+ welcomes everyone.”

According to the press release “ticket links have been distributed.” There are also rules to follow if you’re attending

No photos or videos are allowed in the venue.

Consent is mandatory.

No racism.

No homophobia.

No transphobia.

No sexism.

No ableism or discrimination in any form will be tolerated.

Ocean said in a statement that his next album will draw influence from electronic music and nightlife so this club night is in line with that. You can check out the flyer for the event below.

—

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty