Charlamagne Tha God Donates $250K To Benefit HBCU Women’s Studies

On Saturday (Oct. 19), Charlamagne visited his mother’s alma mater, South Carolina State University, to surprise students with a huge check and a donation of $250,000 to match while announcing the launch of the Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, a program that honors his mother and grandmother who both attended the university.

The moment, which was captured on Instagram, showed a beaming Charlamagne proudly giving the check as he shared in a caption that the moment felt “full circle” for him and his family.

“My mother is an alumni of @scstate1896 class of 75,” Charlamagne wrote. “Today was South Carolina States homecoming and I had the honor of announcing “The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund” Ford is my mother’s maiden name and my grandmothers last name. We will be providing scholarships to black women in South Carolina who Major in English, (my mother’s major) Communications, (because I’m a Radio/TV Guy), and for any sister that wants to be a mental health professional.”

Charlamagne also encouraged others to donate to historically black colleges and universities.

“Always remember investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU asks for money, open that wallet,” the radio host and author added.

The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund was established to provide scholarships to women majoring in English, Communications or anything related to mental health.

