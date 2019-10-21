Rumors Hint At A Possible adidas & Prada Sailing Shoe Coming Soon

According to rumors, adidas, and Prada are joining forces to drop a collaborative sneaker that should excite kicks enthusiasts.
Twitter account @PY_LEAKS™ dropped the news stating the rumored kicks will be called “adidas Prada Sailing ” shoe. They will reportedly come in a “white/silver/red” colorway and will allegedly cost $350.
Many believe the shoe will be a spin on Prada’s iconic America’s Cup sneakers with an adidas twist. Prada is well known for sponsoring teams racing in sailing competitions. As far as adidas is concerned, the three stripes have an illustrious history with working high-fashion brands. In the past adidas has worked with Raf Simons, Alexander Wang and Rick Owens just to highlight a few.
Stay tuned for more news. Hopefully, we will hear more details on this rumored collaboration from the brands themselves. If true, will you be getting yourself a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.
Photo: SOPA Images / Getty