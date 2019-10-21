Fades On Sale: PnB Rock & His Goons Allegedly Involved In A Brawl At Neiman Marcus

Three men who were shopping reportedly had no idea a beatdown would be added onto their purchases at Neiman Marcus. They were apparently the victim of a vicious fade at the hands of PnB Rock, PnB Meen, and some goons.

TMZ shared the footage of the fracas that went down in the Neiman Marcus at the King of Prussia mall just outside Philly on Saturday (Oct.19). Despite there being footage of the incident, no one has run to cops yet to report anything. Earlier in the day, PnB Rock was seen hanging out in his hometown, chilling at the Hill Creek Projects kicking it with locals, shooting videos, and blowing down the gas.

Per TMZ:

Later, the same group of guys — including PnB Rock and rapper PnB Meen — were allegedly seen beating the crap out of three men inside a Neiman Marcus at the King of Prussia Mall … just outside of Philly. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that PnB and the crew rolled up to the store in an Escalade and rushed in to attack the 3 dudes, whom we’re told were just shopping.