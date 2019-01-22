PnB Rock Arrested For Drug And Gun Possession

PnB Rock is need of a good legal team. He was recently booked for allegedly trapping from his home.

As spotted on HipHopDX the man born Rakim Hasheem Allen was arrested on Sunday, January 20. According to police reports he was arrested at his home for drug and firearm offenses. Apparently after ongoing complaints from his neighbors about noise and a pungent smell of marijuana. Cops filed a search warrant and made a visit to Rock’s residence in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

There they ceased four pounds of high grade marijuana, scales, packaging supplies and .40 caliber Glock handgun. Based on their findings they concluded that he was selling the illegal plants to supplement his Rap career. He was charged with intent to deliver, possession, receiving stolen property (for the stolen handgun), criminal conspiracy and more. A woman named Stephanie Sibounheuang, who seemed to be living there as well, was also charged with similar offenses.

As of Monday, January 21 PnB Rock was still in custody at Bucks County Correctional Facility. He is best known for his 2015 single “Fleek”.

