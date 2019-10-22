Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Married On The Low

Congratulations are in order. Nicki Minaj and her fiance Kenneth Petty are already married after holding a secret ceremony on Monday (Oct. 21).

Like more everyone, we’re not so low key surprised it wasn’t a public affair, or at least livestreamed on Instagram.

However, she pretty much confirmed the nuptials in an IG post that features a clip with all types of “Mr.” and “Mrs.” and “Bride” and “Groom” apparel like coffee mugs and baseball caps. And the caption, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” sealed the deal.

The couple has been dating since late 2018 and announced their engagement over the slander. But, the groom has been catching all types of flack considering he is a registered sex offender. That, and he served time for manslaughter.

Nevertheless, dude put a ring on the YMCMB Barbie.