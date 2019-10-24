Video Of Van Lathan & Michael Babcock’s TMZ Tiff Surfaces

Fans of Van Lathan are still fuming over his firing from TMZ, this after news surfaced he clashed with his former co-worker, Michael Babcock, and allegedly confronted him after. Now, footage of the so-called verbal altercation has surfaced and it looked more like a chummy chat and perhaps mistakenly placed hand than a flat out battle.

In the clip posted by Twitter user @DavidThielen1, it appears that Lathan and Babcock were together for a segment of TMZ Live and, according to Thielen, Lathan informed Babcock of something he witnessed in the men’s room.

In the clip, Lathan is seen whispering in Babcock’s ear as a friend would, but at a point, it appeared that Lathan, who gripped Babcock’s shoulders, had his right hand near Babcock’s neck, which he pushed away not in anger, but more like discomfort.

It isn’t clear what was said or what transpired after the side chat. What is clear is that Lathan was let go from the outlet seemingly in relation to this incident.

Check it out below.

What was @VanLathan thinking laying his hands on such a delicate flower as @mikejbabcock ? No wonder he was fired! #TMZLive #TMZonTV pic.twitter.com/4ttm1zwcIk — David Thielen (@DavidThielen1) October 22, 2019

Photo: Getty