For decades only a handful of rappers have been able to successfully evolve with the times to keep themselves relevant and visible, and though T.I. has added himself to that rare company, he’s taken things further by becoming an activist at a time when we need our Hip-Hop influencers to help point the people in the right direction.

Today the King of The South took a trip to the East side of things and sat down at the cool kids table in The Breakfast Club where he spoke about politics, rappers, and culture.

Chopping it up with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy (where’s Angela Yee?!), Tip explains why he won’t criticize Kanye West’s latest gospel album, who reached out to him about his Top 50 Rappers list, and who he thinks can beat Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential election.

Here are the 5 things we learned from T.I. on The Breakfast Club.

When it came to his own Top 50 Rappers list, Tip says that Killer Mike called him about being number 50 on the list to let him know that people want him to be upset but says “what does it mean to be last place in first class?” Word. Jay also asked him whether he really believed Tupac (who T.I. put above Jay) was better than him. “I said ‘Yeah I do. When it come to impact I do.’” That being said, Tip does consider Hova to be “the greatest rapper alive,” just not dead. Also Lauren London called him about Nipsey being in the 40’s on his list and quickly explained why.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »