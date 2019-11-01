Famous Dex Suffers Epileptic Seizure At West Hollywood Club

Controversial and troubled rapper Famous Dex suffered a seizure this past weekend while he was performing at a West Hollywood club. Reportedly, it was an epileptic seizure.

According to TMZ, Dex was performing at 1 OAK in the wee hours of Friday when he “fainted.”

Reportedly, the L.A. Country Fire Department received a call about someone suffering a seizure just before 2 AM. However, the Fire Department never transported anyone to a hospital despite arriving a couple of minutes later.