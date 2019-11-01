CLOSE
Famous Dex Suffers Epileptic Seizure At West Hollywood Club

Living that rap a life a little too hard.

Controversial and troubled rapper Famous Dex suffered a seizure this past weekend while he was performing at a West Hollywood club. Reportedly, it was an epileptic seizure.

According to TMZ, Dex was performing at 1 OAK in the wee hours of Friday when he “fainted.”

Reportedly, the L.A. Country Fire Department received a call about someone suffering a seizure just before 2 AM. However, the Fire Department never transported anyone to a hospital despite arriving a couple of minutes later. 
Last year, Dex infamously fell asleep (or passed out) during an Instagram livestream, leading him to admit he had a substance abuse problem he was battling.

Also, he was seen putting hands on his ex-girlfriend on camera in 2016.

Dex’s team confirmed he suffered an epileptic seizure and said in a statement, “We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night. He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

 

 

