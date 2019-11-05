New Yorkers Stage Mass Turnstile Jumping In BKTo Protest Police Brutality [Video]

Once again New Yorkers are standing up against the powers that be. Over the weekend locals took underground to disrupt the city in the name of justice.

As spotted on Gothamist over 1,000 residents of the Big Apple staged a mass turnstile jumping. The rush took place on Friday, November 1 at the always busy Hoyt–Schermerhorn station nearby the Barclays Center. This demonstration, which was a peaceful one, was in response to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s recent fare evasion programming that has staffed over 500 officers throughout the city’s commuter hubs.

Crowds were seen chanting “How do you spell racist? N-Y-P-D” via megaphones. Amin Husain, an organizer at Decolonize This Place made it clear the situation is dire. “We needed to react quickly because what we’re seeing is this additional 500 cops that Cuomo has authorized are waging a war on poor people of color” he explained.

The NYPD has violently assaulted black New Yorkers this week. For not paying $2.75 to ride the train. So thousands of New Yorkers have taken to the streets in protest tonight. pic.twitter.com/2KDPIcVVRf — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) November 2, 2019

While the notion of having more law officials present throughout the trains their presence has already led to some very questionable behavior. On October 25 police were taped pointing their guns towards a crowded train after they believed Adrian Napier had a weapon even though the 19-year-old had his hands up the entire time.

In case you’re wondering how an arrest in NYC goes down. The guy has made absolutely no indication that he would flee or fight and wasn’t trying to hide. If you can’t see, the reason everyone moved was because all the police had taken out their guns and aimed at him. pic.twitter.com/dAstrtMntz — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) October 25, 2019

To add further salt to the tense relations the following day an officer was caught on video punching two teenagers in the face at the Jay Street stop.

Has anyone seen this video of nypd wildin' on kids at Jay Street/Metrotech station in Brooklyn? Unacceptable. Full Original vid: https://t.co/3bMN4DjOKk pic.twitter.com/XEGLtUXVyB — Yoli Ouiya (@yoliouiya) October 26, 2019

The MTA has yet to formally comment on the protest.

