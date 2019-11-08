Kim Kardashian Preview’s Kanye West’s “Follow God” Visuals

Kanye West’s Jesus Is King album has gotten all kinds of slander and some support since it’s release a few weeks ago and though he hasn’t dropped any visuals in support of the project, Kim Kardashian is teasing that one is on the way.

Taking to her IG story the wife of the embattled conscious rapper turned Trumpian to preview the visuals for Yeezus’ “Follow God” track and it seemed, well, kinda simple. Showing Kanye pushing country hoopties through the Wyoming snow covered terrain while praising the most high, the clip actually seems like it’s ready to roll unless they’re planning on adding some special effects to satisfy religious MAGA country or something.

⚠️⚠️ Is the Kanye West FOLLOW GOD video about to drop from Jesus Is King ?? Kim Kardashian just posted this clip on her IG story and it looks WILD 🔥🔥🔥@kanyewest @TeamKanyeDaily @KanyePodcast @KimKardashian @DebatingHipHop_ pic.twitter.com/2Jgc9zToN4 — AUD'$ (@AUDollars) November 7, 2019

Whether or not you think Jesus Is King is trash or cash, the album did hit number 1 on the Billboard charts with 264,000 equivalent album units moved in it’s debut week. Whether or not Donald Trump hired Russian hackers to help his new “African-American” friend achieve the feat is anyone’s guess but in 2019 you never know what’s going on behind the scenes of things.

No release date has been announced for the “Follow God” visuals but we wouldn’t be surprised if it dropped without any announcement.