The Jux: Playboy Playmate Robbed Of $30K In Her Own Crib

A Playboy Playmate found herself in a dire situation when she became the victim of a robbery earlier this week.

TMZ is reporting that Playboy model Lauryn Elaine walked into a robbery in progress in her own home on Wednesday night (Nov. 6) when she got to her North Hollywood home around 11:45pm. Noticing something was awry when she realized her front door was busted open, the Playmate entered anyway before three masked men approached her with a gun drawn and demanded cash.

We’re told the men had masks on their faces, and one pointed a gun at her at demanded she open her safe. Our sources say the men tied her up with a dog leash, and took more than $30k in cash and her purse.

After they fled, Lauryn managed to free herself and ran outside to get help.

Video of her home shows the mess the burglars left behind after ransacking her home looking for valuables to loot.

Police are looking for three masked men who took her $30,000. Good luck finding them with that description.