Chris Brown Reacts To Rebecca Black’s “Friday” & Hosts Album Listening Party [Video] [Photos]

With his new album F.A.M.E. hitting shelves on Tuesday, Chris Brown held the last of his “Tribute to Team Breezy” listening parties at New York City’s Helen Mills Theater.

Treating fans to a sneak peek of the LP, the blond singer, dressed rocked out with the packed crowd, sitting on a stool planted onstage to get an up close and personal feeling from his fans.

However, while Chris was seeing if his fans liked his new music, Washington DC’s Hot 99.5 put Chris up to the task to judge the biggest viral sensation Rebecca Black and her video for “Friday.”

After some confused looks, Chris Brown told the host:

“Honest opinion? I’m never a hater. I actually liked it, I’ma be jamming to it on ‘Friday, Friday.”

Peep the page #’s below to see pictures from the event, and Brown’s reaction to what Time Magazine called, “the worst song of all time.”

