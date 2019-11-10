Travis Scott Brings Out Christian Rapper At Astroworld Festival [Video]

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival was the musical place to be this weekend in Houston. One of the guests he brought out on stage was newly re-focused Christian rapper Kanye West.

Fans were so excited to get into the festival, a few were injured during a stampede, per TMZ.

As for the concert, In the middle of his headlining set on Saturday night, Scott surprised the crowd by bringing out Kanye West, who performed his latest single “Follow God” from his Jesus Is King album. West also performed (more like lip-synced since he was rapping over the tracks) the very secular “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Recently, West jokingly said he wants to change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.” We wish we could say there’s no way that would ever happen.

Peep footage of La Flame and Yeezy on stage below.

Kanye West and Travis Scott onstage #astroworldfestival pic.twitter.com/Z9hWBpXGdW — Joey Guerra (@joeyguerra) November 10, 2019