Janelle Monáe, Wiz Khalifa And B.O.B. Rock “Killers, Lasers, Papers” SXSW Show [Photos]



B.O.B., Janelle Monae and Wiz Khalifa represented for Atlantic Records at South By Southwest for their “Killers, Lasers, Papers” showcase this weekend.

Atlantic and Elektra Records presented Killers Lasers Papers, enabled by Cisco Eos Friday and featured the headliners alongside ATL emcee Donnis.

As previously reported, Wiz Khalifa is prepping for the March 22 release of his Rolling Papers album while Monae was recently spotted in Toronto, Canada taking a stab at Lauryn Hill’s “Lost Ones” and Kanye’s “Runaway.”

Check out photos of B.O.B. , Janelle Monae and Wiz below.

