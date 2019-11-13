Eric B. Was Arrested In NJ On A 17-Year-Old Warrant

Eric B., the pioneering DJ of Eric B. & Rakim and current actor, was recently arrested and eventually released in New Jersey on a 17-year-old warrant. But not before spending two weeks in jail.

NBC New York reports that the Hip-Hop icon was released on bail on Tuesday (Nov. 12) after a two-week stay in jail for a warrant from 17 years ago. Reportedly, Eric B. voluntarily surrendered on Oct. 28, and it all stems from an incident that went down back in September 2001.

According to NJ.com, Eric B. plead guilty to pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and resisting arrest/eluding on Jan. 28, 2002, which ties back to an incident in Ridgefield Park, NJ over a year prior. A bench warrant was reportedly issued after Eric B. failed to appear for sentencing on March 8, 2002, according to court records. Eric B., via his lawyers, maintains that his previous attorney informed him he did not need to appear in court and that he was never informed of the missed date.

And this is where this story get exponentially crazy. That attorney who allegedly gave Eric B. the bad advice, Paul Bergrin, was convicted of murder, cocaine trafficking, racketeering and more, and at the moment is serving six life sentences in federal prison.

Bruh.

Eric. B currently portrays a detective in CBS series Blue Bloods. He is due back in court Nov. 22.

—

Photo: Getty