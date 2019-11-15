The Rock Confirms He Will Be ‘Black Adam’ & Reveals Film’s Release Date

Though DC has a long way to go before it can catch up to the conglomerate that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (a VERY long way to go) recent films like Aquaman, Shazam, and of course, Wonder Woman have somewhat helped steer the struggling universe back on course and given fans a slither of hope that the DCEU can actually work.

Now after years of rumors and reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be joining the DCEU as anti-hero, Black Adam, the People’s Champion took to Instagram to confirm he will indeed be donning the black cape and yellow boots come 2021 and gave fans a first look at his menacing character.

Yesterday The Rock posted some art of what his iteration of Black Adam would look like in it’s upcoming film courtesy of the legendary Jim Lee and Boss Logic, and wrote a lengthy caption expressing his excitement about getting his chance to finally play a superhero on film saying, “I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. “

Though hardcore fans familiar with the Black Adam character remember that one of his features is black hair slicked to the back like a Chicano in the 80’s, it would be for lack of a better word, wrong, to see The Rock rocking a wig piece these days (never forget the foolery that was The Scorpion King).

It will be interesting to see how the DCEU integrates Black Adam into their cinematic universe as he is an antagonist to both Shazam and Superman who’ve already been established. Either way we’re going to find out if The Rock’s Black Adam will help further the DCEU in the right direction come December 22, 2021.