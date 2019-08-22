Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Top-Paid Actor According To Forbes

For years now, Dwayne Johnson has emerged as a surefire bet to inspire folks to head to the theaters and check out one of his action-packed flicks. According to Forbes, The Rock sits at the top of the highest-paid actor’s list for 2019, with other top draw leading men joining him in the top 10.

Forbes writes:

Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, tops the Forbes list of the world’s ten highest-paid actors, collecting $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

“It has to be audience first. What does the audience want, and what is the best scenario that we can create that will send them home happy?” Johnson told Forbes in 2018.

It seems he makes the audience happy. Johnson has landed a pay formula as close to the famed twenty-twenty deal of yore as any star can get these days. He’ll collect an upfront salary of up to $23.5 million—his highest quote yet—for the forthcoming Jumanji: The Next Level. He also commands up to 15% of the pool from high-grossing franchise movies, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which had a worldwide box office of $962.1 million. And he is paid $700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers and seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.

Joining Johnson in the top 10 Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Bradley Cooper among others.

Photo: WENN