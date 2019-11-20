Dave East & Friends Drop Nothing But Bars During Funk Flex Freestyle Session

Dave East is currently making his rounds promoting his latest and exceptional album Survival, which arrived almost two weeks ago. The East Harlem native stopped by Hot 97 and linked up with Funk Flex and flexed his lyrical muscle a bit for a freestyle session.

East has been stopping by various stations and letting folks no he’s no slouch when it comes to picking up the mic. The star of the Hulu original series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, recently stopped by the LA Leakers show on the west coast and floated over the classic ODB record “Brooklyn Zoo” fittingly.

He brought his talents back to the east coast and paying Flex a visit and blessing the legendary DJ’s freestyle segment. East wasn’t alone this time and was accompanied by King Shooter from Dave East’s other stomping grounds Queensbridge, D.Jones from Philly and Rich Rhymer, who hails from Harlem.

The “Alone” rapper kicked things off with a short freestyle over the late Heavy D & The Boyz classic track “Got Me Waiting” before bowing declaring he was “all rapped out.” That’s when his boys took over, and they didn’t let him or Flex down seizing the opportunity and revealed to listeners that they got BARS too. We definitely got some State Property and D-Block vibes while watching.

You can watch Dave East, and his boys handle their business in the video below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz