Funk Flex Reacts To Tyler, The Creator’s Hot Butt Sex Bars During Freestyle

Tyler, The Creator hit up Hot 97 for an interview with Funkmaster Flex. Nothing too crazy there, except for when the Odd Future rapper started freestyling about butt sex with men.

FUNK FLEX AND I HUNG OUT https://t.co/fs8MfrnEmK — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 25, 2019

To be clear, we mean no disrespect to the LGBTQ fam, so we’re going to rock with the jokes about the audacity of Tyler’s troll game.

He started the freestyle shouting out A$AP Rocky, but then things took a turn when he spit rhymes about switching places with the currently jailed in Sweden rapper, which would allow him to engage in prison sex with “sweet men.”

Hey, do you playboy. Then Flex threw his arms out like “WTF?” when Tyler said the two were out here hanging out and looking for butt sex, in rhyme.

Tyler was clearly trolling, but it’s nevertheless hilarious peeping Flex’s reaction. Also, Tyler was actually freestyling, so props for that.