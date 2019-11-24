WATCH: Kanye West ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ To Be Livestreamed On TIDAL

Kanye West is dipping his toe into the opera game. Yeezy’s Nebuchadnezzar will be premiering Sunday (Nov. 24) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and it will be streaming on TIDAL.

Nebuchadnezzar is directed by performance artist and Yeezy collaborator Vanessa Beecroft and will feature music by singer Peter Collins and the group Infinity’s Song from the Sunday Service collective.

If you’re down with TIDAL, the livestream will be available on Kanyewest.TIDAL.com beginning at 4PM PT/7PM ET. If you’re still rocking with Yeezy, you might as well get that free 60-day trial.

When the time comes, watch Nebuchadnezzar below.