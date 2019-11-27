Ryan & Charmaine Face Off, Miss Kitty Pops Up In #BlackInkChi Season 6 Super Trailer

Black Ink Crew: New York is wrapping up, so that means it’s time to head back to Chicago to catch up with Ryan Henry and the 9Mag crew. But for season six, some drastic changes have been made this time around.

Right off the bat, Ryan reveals that to move forward, he had to get rid of some people, mainly struggle tattoo provider Van, N-word abuser Lily, Bella, and Charmaine, whom he fired on her day off. A teaser dropped earlier in the month previewing that Charmaine’s firing would come back to haunt Ryan, and now the season 6 super trailer gives us even more details.

Not feeling that men that she once considered her brothers gave her the boot, Charmaine decides to team up with a newcomer to the show Jess Simpson, a renowned tattoo artist from London, and opens her own shop Second City Ink. She hopes the move puts the power back in her hands and with the help of Jess and her artists, becomes the boss she wants to be while sticking it to Ryan.

Speaking of Ryan, we also see he finally realizes he has been using the shop to avoid dealing with the death of his sister, so he decides to enter therapy to address that. Ryan is also working on his relationship with his son while trying to co-parent with Rachel. That doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy based on the footage we see in the trailer. Miss Kitty also pops up in the super trailer, which is eyebrow-raising since Sky dropped the rumor that she allegedly slept with Ryan. So it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Phor and Don, who Ryan brought into his new shop last season, are back as well but dealing with their own situations as well. Phor is now making his mental health a priority while using his platform to spread the word about his experiences while dealing with his mental health issues. Don is still trying to make it big in Hollywood, but a health scare with his wife might derail those dreams.

While Charmaine should be happy that she opened her own shop, her world was turned upside down quickly with the sudden passing of her mother. We see cameras were on hand to capture Charmaine during her time of grief, and the two shop owners put their differences aside for the funeral.

Looks like season 6 is going to be extra juicy, you watch the super trailer for Black Ink Crew: Chicago which returns Wednesday, December 4, 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz