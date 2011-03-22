Chris Brown Violently Breaks Window And Storms Off The GMA Set After Rihanna Question [Video]

Chris Brown exploded in violent rage behind the scenes at “Good Morning America,” that included smashing a window and storming out without a shirt in the middle of Times Square.

According to TMZ, Brown performed and was interviewed by Robin Roberts live from the Times Square studio when he became furiously upset after questions of Rihanna were asked.

During the interview, Brown tried to redirect the questions to focus on his album but Roberts continued to ask about his legal issues stemming from the Rihanna occurrence.

Chris Brown then took to twitter for a quick pre-deleted rant that said,

“I’m so over people bringing this past s**t up!!! Yet we praise Charlie sheen and other celebs for there bulls**t.”

At this point, it almost goes without saying that Chris Brown can turn into any PR’s worst nightmare.

Peep the picture of the window and the interview that set him off below.