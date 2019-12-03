Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

She had a good run, but it’s over, for now. Today (Dec. 3), Senator Kamala Harris announced that she is dropping out of the 2020 Presidential race.

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

The former California Attorney General took to social media and via e-mail to update her supporters on her decision.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today,” reads her message. “But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

Harris, the Democratic Senator representing California, started off as a top contender, but her campaign had been waning in recent months. The Howard University alumni is only the second Black woman to ever serve in the Senate. Unfortunately and apparently, her campaign no longer had the financial resources to compete.

Expect a tacky tweet from the current occupier of the White House sooner than later. But pay it no mind, he’s going to be impeached shortly; by the House, anyway.