T.I. & Wack 100’s Nipsey Hussle Beef Heats Up

Wack 100 has incurred the wrath of many after he tripled down on statements regarding the late Nipsey Hussle. The manager of The Game and Blueface is now embroiled in a testy back and forth with T.I. that seemingly stems from Wack’s comments regarding Nip.

In an Instagram post, Tip let it be known that he’s heard enough of Wack’s chatter over Nipsey’s status as a legend, this after already firing off one shot. In his latest missive, Tip looks to put an end to the mudslinging and tells Wack he’s welcome to pull up.

“Until it’s in my face it’s fake. This Social Media shit get Weird af. However…My paperwork clean & presentable for any and all to pull up and see… IN REAL LIFE so….,” Tip added while using the hashtags #AintNoBackAndForth, #UWaaayTooOldForThisSir, and

#ImWaaayTooRich.

Wack fired back with two Instagram posts, bringing up an old article where T.I. allegedly offered testimony in court over the death of his friend Philant Johnson.

This probably won’t be the last we hear of the two going at it.

Photo: Getty