Sony Announces New Collab Series Uniting SME Artists With Its Latest Technology

Today (Dec 4), Sony announced its newest collaboration series that will unite Sony Music Entertainment (SME) artists with the company’s latest technology.

Kicking things off for the campaign on Dec.6 will be a rapper and YouTube personality DDG and pro-skate Neen Williams. They will be featured in a project that will use Sony’s cutting-edge Sony MESH loT blocks. The video itself will be filmed at The Berries iconic skatepark located in Los Angeles using MESH, which is a platform that adds clever features to everyday objects that you can program.

The project, as described in the press release, “creates something truly unique as a gravity-defying skate performance is combined with extraordinary audio and visuals triggered by the MESH.”

Speaking on the project, DDG added: