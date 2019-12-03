25YearsofPlay: The 25 Greatest Games That Came Out On PlayStation Consoles

Sony’s greatest gift to the gaming world, the PlayStation turned 25 today (Dec.3), and to celebrate the console’s birthday, we racked our brains and took a stroll down memory lane thinking about the best games we played PS One – PlayStation 4.

The first PlayStation made its global debut to the world on Dec 3, 1994, in Japan selling over 100,000 units before becoming the first console to ever move 100 million units globally. PlayStation would go on to birth three other popular consoles, including the current generation system PlayStation 4 with the PlayStation 5 currently in development.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, PlayStation President & CEO SIE stated on the company’s blog:

“We struck a chord with the gaming community because PlayStation offered experiences beyond what anyone could ever imagine was possible with a home console. From the very start, we opened our arms to developers, providing them with the tools and technology to create beautiful, expansive worlds, and to experiment with new ideas. That approach led to the diversity of games PlayStation is known for, a true hallmark for our brand across multiple generations of hardware platforms.”

He tells no lies because, over the 25 years, PlayStation has delivered a bevy of games that helped solidified the console as a “great place to play” like Sony proudly claims. From Resident Evil, Metal Gear Solid, God of War all the way down to Twisted Metal, we comprised a list of our favorite PlayStation games in no particular order, of course.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty