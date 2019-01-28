‘Resident Evil’ TV Series In Development, Will Be A Netflix Global Original Reportedly

Resident Evil 2 currently has gamers clutching their pearls and now news of TV series based on the fan-favorite survival horror franchise has surfaced.

Deadline exclusively reports Netflix is developing a scripted series loosely based on the video game franchise “that will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus.” Constantin Film, the studio behind the highly-successful Resident Evil film franchise helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson starring his wife Mila Jovovich as the main protagonist Alice will also be working on the show.

Per Deadline:

“The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus. While the project is in the early stages, the series is expected to incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and “easter eggs.”

No word on whether the show will be in the same universe of the movies or will starts fresh. This news also comes on the helms of a report of the studio hiring Johannes Roberts to write and direct a Resident Evil reboot with a new cast that will reportedly be based on the Resident Evil VII game taking the franchise back to its horror roots.

—

Photo: Capcom