Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite for One Last Ride In ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer

Almost a year after it was confirmed that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence would once again be riding as your favorite comedic cop duo of the 90’s, we finally get our first trailer for the final chapter of their fan favorite franchise, Bad Boys For Life.

Returning as Detective Mike Lowry (Smith), and Detective Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), the trailer to Bad Boys For Life shows how the OG partners are going in different directions in their life. Though Lowry continues to enjoy the dangerous lifestyle of a Miami police officer who’s constantly getting into shootouts and high speed chases, Burnett is leaning towards retirement and looking for that final stage of zen that he started progressing to when he began woosah-ing back in Bad Boys II.

But before he can call it a career, Lowry convinces Burnett to go out with a bang and join him on one last ride to take down, well, we don’t know. There aren’t any hints to the actual plot of the film or who they’ll be looking to take down, but regardless the film does seem like it’s going to be an action packed comedy that made the previous two installments smash hits at the box office.

Check out the trailer for Bad Boys For Life below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops in theaters come January 17, 2020.