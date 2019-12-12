Griselda Reveals Whether Or Not They’d Get Involved In The Eminem & Nick Cannon Tofu

The Eminem and Nick Cannon feud ain’t but more than a week old and already people are choosing sides (mostly if not entirely Slim Shady’s). This despite Mr. Mather’s having yet to even drop a response record to the Wild ‘n Out host.

The latest to offer their take on the situation are the Shady Records signed bar spitters of Buffalo’s Griselda Record team, and during their interview on Sway in The Morning they offered their insight on Hip-Hop’s latest big name rap beef that no one asked for… or even wanted.

After Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine spoke about their thoughts on the Nick and Em situation, Benny was the first to admit he heard “The Invitation” and kept it short and simple as to how he felt.

“There’s one [thing] I can say about it. Them n*ggas wildin’ out. N*ggas wilding out. That’s Marshall. You gotta get in your bag. You have to. This rap, it’s competitive. You have to dig deep in your bag. They hear the David Goliath story, everybody try to go to war with a slingshot. Them n*ggas had a slingshot. They had a slingshot.”

Well, he’s not wrong. most of the Hip-Hop world feels the same way The Butcher does.

Continuing with the subject, Sway asks the team if they’d get on a response record to go at Nick and his Black Squad, Westside Gunn and Conway didn’t seem interested in such antics with Gunn saying “I don’t battle rap. I got two billboards in Time Square though. I got a half a million in jewelry. I don’t gotta battle rap.”

To further drive his point home he feels it’s “clout sh*t” and sees it as “grown men, 40-years-old trying to rap against each other right now. It’s bigger than that. It’s deeper than that. In the culture it’s respect, because that goes back to the beginning of time. I respect it, but for what I do personally, I haven’t even heard it – I don’t want to hear it. For what?”

Benny on the other hand seems to be ready to carve up some competition admitting that he’d be ready to ride for Em if he got the call.

“I doubt Em would ask n*ggas cause he got that, but if he asked me, would I do it? I’m not gonna lie, I probably would if he asked me.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Eminem calls on the calvary to take down the Wild ‘n Out crew or if he’s gonna go one man army with it.

Check out the interview below and let us know your thoughts.