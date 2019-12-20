Gucci Mane “Jingle Bales,” Jeezy ft. Noah Scarf “Play It Safe” & More | Daily Visuals 12.19.19

Gucci Mane’s been home for a minute now and while Guwop isn’t exactly known for being the most festive person in the rap game, he seems to be making up for holiday seasons missed while behind bars.

For his latest clip to “Jingle Bales,” the ATLien gets into the Christmas spirit while keeping that hustler’s edge and gets into a Santa get-up along with a gang of booty twerking females who seem hellbent on giving men the kind of naughty thoughts that’ll get them crossed off of Kris Kringle’s list. We know we already are.

Jeezy on the other hand decides to ditch the cold weather for the sunshine in South Beach and in his Noah Scarf assisted clip to “Play It Safe” enjoys boats on the water, trees in the dutch and champagne with sparklers on top.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd, another Eminem diss from Nick Cannon that heads still gonna slander (no shots), and more.

GUCCI MANE – “JINGLE BALES”

JEEZY FT. NOAH SCHARF – “PLAY IT SAFE”

TRIPPIE REDD – “THE GRINCH”

NICK CANNON – “THE INVITATION CANCELED”

NLE CHOPPA – “COTTONWOOD”

KRIZZ KALIKO – “YOU”

CHINA MAC – “GUILLOTINE FREESTYLE”

NICK BLIXKY FT. 22GZ & NAS BLIXKY – “DRIVE THE BOAT”