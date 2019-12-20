Lira Galore Wants Pierre “Pee” Thomas In Jail Over IG Coke Use Blast

The ongoing drama between Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Lira Galore took a strong turn for the worse after the Quality Control CEO aired out all of Galore’s business. Alleging that Galore used cocaine while pregnant, it appears that Thomas could face jail time if his ex-girlfriend has anything to do with it.

In an exclusive report from our homies over at BOSSIP, the outlet discovered that Galore has filed papers demanding jail and a fine for Thomas, also noting that his Instagram missive was a court violation of their ongoing custody battle over their baby daughter.

Screenshots posted to Thomas’ now-deleted post featured alleged text messages between the two, with Galore angered at Thomas for insulating Galore was using cocaine by sniffing it off another man. In addition, he revealed the Galore had several abortions and had a man acting as a pimp for her. Galore says in the papers that she wants Thomas to serve 20 days in jail and pay $10,000 in fines.

From BOSSIP:

Galore said the “hysterical fury” that prompted him to air their dirty laundry on social media was the same thing that prompted him to allegedly assault her while she was pregnant with their baby. She said that Thomas’ social media posts were designed to take the focus off of her allegations that he “severely beat” her during her pregnancy.

Galore says Thomas wasn’t allowed to discuss any details of their ongoing custody battle and says his Instagram rant was directly linked. Thomas nor a judge has yet to respond to the newly filed motion.

