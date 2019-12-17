Pierre “Pee” Thomas Says Lira Galore Lying About Abuse

Recent allegations have surfaced stating that Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas physically and emotionally abused his former romantic partner Lira Galore while she was pregnant. Thomas is firing back with claims of his home, saying that Galore was actually the person who doled out abuse and that he’s been a solid parent.

With reports coming in from both TMZ and our family over at BOSSIP, it appears that Thomas is preparing to legally fight back claims that he dished out abuse towards Galore despite a number of damning pictures that seem to suggest otherwise. In the court papers, Thomas claims Galore abused drugs, citing the use of “various illegal substances” which caused her to lash out in anger and violent behavior towards him.

As highlighted in TMZ’s reporting, Thomas believes that part of Galore’s claims are questionable at best with his court documents highlighting, “[I}t must be questioned as to why she allowed him unsupervised visitation with the parties’ daughter and waited so long to file this monetary claim.”

Galore’s allegations of physical and emotional abuse came forth after Thomas sued her for joint custody of their infant daughter, Khaleesi. Galore is seeking $15 million from Thomas citing abuse as the root for the claim and is fighting back the recent filings by filing .a motion of her own to order Thomas to pay for her attorney’s fees, which amount to around $20,000 thus far. It doesn’t appear that Thomas has responded to this recent request.

A ruling on the matter has yet to commence.

Photo: Getty